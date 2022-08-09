The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 49,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. 117,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,686. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

