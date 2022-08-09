The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

