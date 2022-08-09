The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

