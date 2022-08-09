Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $579.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.26 and its 200-day moving average is $557.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

