TheStreet Downgrades Markel (NYSE:MKL) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,186.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,293.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,330.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.30 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,162.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 71.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.