TheStreet Downgrades StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to C+

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

StoneX Group stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. StoneX Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,621,218.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

