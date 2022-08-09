TheStreet Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

