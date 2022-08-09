ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Trading 2.8% Higher

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). 443,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 487,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.43).

ThinkSmart Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £39.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About ThinkSmart

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck; and an outsourced call center customer support services.

