Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $47,782.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

