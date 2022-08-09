Thunder Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010061 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010097 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00237171 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

