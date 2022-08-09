Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $75.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Timken by 180.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Timken by 118.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

