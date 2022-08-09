TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
TMX Group Price Performance
Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$129.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.95. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$141.82.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.39 million. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6199991 EPS for the current year.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
