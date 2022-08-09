Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million

Tokenomy (TEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $2,080.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Tokenomy is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

