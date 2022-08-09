Toncoin (TON) Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $4.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
