Toncoin (TON) Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $4.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.