Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,441.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNXP. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

