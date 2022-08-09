Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,441.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNXP. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
