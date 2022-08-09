Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.72.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$11.33 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.54 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The stock has a market cap of C$972.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

