Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 543,533 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 152.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Boeing worth $172,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.00. 72,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

