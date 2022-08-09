Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,824 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $199,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

SHOP traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 935,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,379,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

