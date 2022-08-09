Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,629 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.57% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $533,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after buying an additional 406,898 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,792,000 after buying an additional 211,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $810,807,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,172,000 after buying an additional 174,794 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. 29,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,446. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,181 shares of company stock worth $25,559,762.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

