Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.83% of Fortis worth $460,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 347,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,100,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,788,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,715 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Fortis Stock Up 0.6 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 12,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.