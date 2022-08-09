Toronto Dominion Bank Has $235.72 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,246 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 4.78% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $235,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,820,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. 175,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

