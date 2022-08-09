Toronto Dominion Bank Has $302.84 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,094,881 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $302,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

