Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,286 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.41% of Waste Connections worth $150,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.85. 25,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,146. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

