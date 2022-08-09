Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 153,178 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $140,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,201,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,756,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,870,000 after acquiring an additional 108,381 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.539 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Sun Life Financial



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

