Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 290,122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 290,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $112,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.83. 24,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.20 and its 200-day moving average is $247.76. The company has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

