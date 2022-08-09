TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a maintains rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

