Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,271 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 375% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,319 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PAGS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after buying an additional 1,007,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 70,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

