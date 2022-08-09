TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87, RTT News reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TDG opened at $641.18 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.62.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.