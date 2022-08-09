TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87, RTT News reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
TDG opened at $641.18 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
