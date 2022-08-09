Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.