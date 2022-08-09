Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Trimble stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 984,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 349.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

