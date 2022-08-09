Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,296 shares of company stock worth $203,232 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IronNet Stock Performance

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

