Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

