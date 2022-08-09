Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6,830.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

