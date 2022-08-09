Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

