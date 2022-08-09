Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

