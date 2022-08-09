TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 8% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $274,603.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

