TrustVerse Trading 48.8% Higher Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (TRV) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,733.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00068795 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

