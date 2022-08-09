Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 13.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.49 and last traded at $48.79. Approximately 72,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,035,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,466 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,677,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 300,885 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

