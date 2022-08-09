Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $460.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE TYL traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.58. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,867. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.