Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 8.4 %

TSN stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

