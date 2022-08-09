Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

