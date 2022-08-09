Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.90. 28,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The firm has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

