Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after acquiring an additional 253,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.