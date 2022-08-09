Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock remained flat at $36.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.