Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,286.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $45,286.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
