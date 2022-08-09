Unido EP (UDO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $979,763.67

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $979,763.67 and approximately $35,155.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014812 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
