Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases £160.44 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,011 ($48.47) per share, with a total value of £160.44 ($193.86).

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 22.03 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,979.97 ($48.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,999,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,170.50 ($50.39). The firm has a market cap of £101.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,102.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,804.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,673.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

