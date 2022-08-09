Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $33,016.16 or 1.41765989 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $1,915.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00130068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00069155 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

