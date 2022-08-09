United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 129,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $58,397,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.