Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.11) EPS.

Upstart Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.